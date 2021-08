Following the United Nations climate report that warned climate change is upon us, PETA offered a helpful solution, or at least a small step in the right direction, for anyone eager to offset their carbon impact. The animal rights organization released a "Methane Offset Starter Kit." The UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report highlighted the direct impact that animal agriculture has on the environment in the context of our climate crisis. The UN report estimates that humans have about five years to change our collective behavior regarding the environment, PETA’s new initiative aims to encourage people to take initiatives to eat more plant-based, lowering our individual impact on the environment and help to change the world’s food economy.