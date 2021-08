The Geneva flag at City Hall has been lowered to half-staff in memory of former Alderman and community volunteer John Andersen, 93, who died July 30. Mr. Andersen and his family moved to Geneva in 1960. After retiring as an elementary school principal in 1983, he was Geneva High School's varsity tennis coach for a decade, winning the conference title five times. He was a First Ward Alderman from 1989-1993 and also served as the chair of the City's Safety Committee and on the Police and Fire Commission.