NORWOOD — About 30 swimmers ranging in age from 9 to 70 took to the waters of Norwood Lake to raise money for Hospice of the North Country Saturday morning. Swim-a-Mile for Hospice, after going all virtual last year, was back in person Saturday, but another 25 people, or so, were logging their mile by walking, running and swimming on their own, event organizer Kelly Hitchman said.