The 17 socioeconomic targets in the Closing the Gap report intend to reduce the incarceration rate of First Nations people. Despite this, according to the recent Productivity Commission update on the Closing the Gap targets, First Nations incarceration rates are still rising. Over the past 30 years, incarceration rates have more than doubled to unprecedented levels for First Nations people. Yet, violent offending convictions for Aboriginal people have decreased in NSW and across Australia. This could be due to entrenched racism in the justice system. Sentencing courts are key gatekeepers for prisons and are therefore, in part, accountable for the high...