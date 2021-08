Editor: There is a serious issue before the Aurora City Council—namely the crisis of homelessness. We are all aware of tents housing the homeless. Years ago, former Denver Mayor, Frederico Pena, came to the RTD Board of Directors with a plan to address the homeless situation. Would the RTD Board give bus tokens to assist the homeless in getting to jobs in the Denver Metro area; otherwise, they were stuck in shelters unable to get to available jobs. The RTD Board found a way to do this by working with the Service Providers network who were asked to do the administration and distribution of the bus tokens. Hotel and motel chains were the first to provide jobs and take advantage of this newly available work force.