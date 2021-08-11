Dak Prescott: Slowly But Surely

View more in
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Catch all the breaking news on your favorite athletes and teams in the Lone Star State including stats and trade rumors on the Dallas Cowboys, Mavericks, Texas Rangers, Dallas Stars, FC Dallas and the Dallas Wings.
NFL|Posted byThe Spun
Photos: Meet Natalie Buffett, Girlfriend Of Cowboys Star Dak Prescott
Just over a week ago, Dallas Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott received a special ride to training camp. Not long after signing a lucrative contract, the Cowboys star could have decided to arrive in an unconventional manner – like a helicopter – which we’ve seen from some players. Instead, he opted to hitch a ride with longtime girlfriend, Natalie Buffett.
NFL|Posted byFanSided
Dak Prescott not practicing is becoming a concerning Cowboys trend
Dak Prescott’s continued absence from training camp practices is sending the wrong message ahead of the 2021 season. With Dak Prescott looking to enjoy a comeback year in 2021, the Dallas Cowboys will have wanted to see him stack a string of positive training camp practices together ahead of the season.
NFL|Posted byFox Sports Radio
The Mystery of Dak Prescott’s Shoulder Injury
The Cowboys are reporting a shoulder injury for their franchise QB and Dan Patrick wonders how serious it really is. It seems like Dak doesn’t really want to talk about it and even Troy Aikman is suspicious about the severity of the shoulder ‘tweak.’ Dan doesn’t want to overreact to yet another overblown Cowboys’ storyline but he thinks it certainly bears watching.
NFL|chatsports.com
Is Dak Prescott’s deal already a bargain for the Dallas Cowboys?
The Dallas Cowboys look like they may have gotten a deal almost exactly five months after initially being slammed by critics. As soon as word broke I immediately took to see what the average annual salary was. When I looked at the number I immediately gasped. No, I’m not talking about Dak Prescott.
NFL|Posted byThe Spun
Dak Prescott Revealed New Ankle Details On ‘Hard Knocks’
The Dallas Cowboys are the subject of this summer’s season of Hard Knocks on HBO. Dak Prescott has been the biggest storyline for the Cowboys over the last few years. Last October, after starting the 2020 NFL season on a torrid pace, Prescott suffered a nasty fractured ankle in Week 5. The team fell apart, going 6-10, and if anything, Prescott’s value to the team rose. He wound up signing a huge deal this offseason, after the team spent two years trying to avoid giving him top dollar.
NFL|Posted byClutchPoints
Cowboys try to downplay troublesome Dak Prescott update
Dallas Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott missed much of last season because of a devastating ankle injury. While that has healed, Prescott is now dealing with a nagging right shoulder injury that is keeping him from going full bore in camp. On Wednesday, the Cowboys desperately tried to downplay the...
NFL|CBS Sports
Cowboys' Dak Prescott: MRI scheduled for Monday
Prescott (right shoulder) is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Monday, Mac Engel of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports. The fact that the QB is getting an MRI isn't indicative of a setback, with the report adding that Prescott, who continues to progress, stated Wednesday that if the regular season were to commence this weekend he would play. Though Dallas' franchise signal-caller indicated that he hopes to see action versus the Texans on Aug. 21, Engel suggests that the team may err on the side of caution and hold Prescott out through its exhibition slate.
NFL|NBC Sports
Hard Knocks: Cowboys consulted with Rangers, Yankees about Dak Prescott’s injury
Mike McCarthy and Jerry Jones initially expressed concern about Dak Prescott‘s shoulder injury after Prescott removed himself from practice July 28. Prescott starred in Tuesday’s debut of Hard Knocks: The Dallas Cowboys, the made-for-TV reality series on HBO. The hour-long show opens with Prescott talking about his return from a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle that ended his season Oct. 11 and required two surgeries to repair.
NFL|hotnewhiphop.com
Michael Irvin Is Worried About Dak Prescott
Michael Irvin has always been a massive advocate for the Dallas Cowboys, who have certainly had their fair share of struggles over the years. Irvin won numerous championships with the team and if there is anyone who is going to make excuses for them, it is going to be him. Unfortunately, in recent years, the Cowboys haven't given Irvin much to cheer about, however, he continues to see the bright side on every issue.
NFL|sportstalkline.com
Cowboys' Dak Prescott on Shoulder Shatter: 'I will Be Ready When It In actuality Issues'
Despite contemporary concerns over a shoulder anguish, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott indicated Thursday he would be on hand to play in a protracted-established-season game. "I felt love I will also slip out here, especially must you had the gang going and the joy, your adrenaline's rolling and you detest...
NFL|Posted byFanSided
Cowboys: Stephen Jones gives promising update on Dak Prescott
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott threw some light passes before the team’s preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals. Prescott has struggled to stay on the field during Cowboys training camp in Oxnard, as the Dallas quarterback suffered a shoulder injury just after recovering from his broken ankle. He’s maintained the treatment plan on his ankle in the meantime, but he hadn’t been allowed to throw for the majority of the last week.
NFL|CBS Sports
Cowboys' Dak Prescott: MRI reveals positive news
Prescott underwent an MRI on his shoulder Saturday, which confirmed the quarterback is progressing well in his recovery, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports. This follows Prescott's third throwing session since injuring his shoulder. With the positive prognosis, Prescott is expected to get some action against the Texans in the team's second preseason contest next week, although how much work remains to be seen.
NFL|Posted byThe Spun
Mike McCarthy Shares Concerning Update On Dak Prescott
The Dallas Cowboys have understandably downplayed Dak Prescott’s shoulder strain for several days now. Head coach Mike McCarthy passed along concerning news about his franchise quarterback on Tuesday, though. Prescott is dealing with a shoulder strain. He hasn’t been a full participant in the Cowboys’ recent practices as a result....
NFL|Posted byDallas Sports Focus
Ezekiel Elliott Wraps a birthday Gift for Dak Prescott
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott wraps a birthday present for quarterback Dak Prescott in this "Hard Knocks" preview trailer. Watch the full episode on HBO and HBO Max at 10 p.m. ET Tuesday.
NFL|Posted byThe Spun
Look: Dak Prescott’s Girlfriend Dropped Him Off At Training Camp
This summer marks the sixth NFL training camp for Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, whose girlfriend sent him off in a generous fashion. Natalie Buffett, Prescott’s girlfriend, gave him a ride to Cowboys camp in Oxnard, California, taking time out to post a car selfie of the pair on Instagram before saying goodbye.
NFL|thespun.com
Look: Dak Prescott’s Shoes During Game vs. Cardinals Went Viral
Dak Prescott didn’t just sign a massive extension with the Dallas Cowboys this year, he agreed to a five-year contract with Jordan Brand. It didn’t take Prescott very long for him to properly represent Michael Jordan’s brand, as the Pro Bowl quarterback was seen wearing stunning sneakers on Friday night.
NFL|CBS Sports
Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Team taking conservative approach
Prescott (shoulder) won't throw in practice Tuesday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports. The report notes the QB hasn't suffered any setbacks with his strained right shoulder, with coach Mike McCarthy noting that the team is "just being more conservative" at this time and keeping the big picture in mind. Prescott won't play in Thursday's preseason opener against the Steelers, but could resume throwing next week, per Archer.
NFL|Posted byThe Spun
Troy Aikman Has Telling Admission On Dak Prescott Injury
Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback turned FOX analyst Troy Aikman had a telling admission on Dak Prescott’s injury status. Prescott is recovered from his devastating 2020 leg injury, though he’s currently dealing with another injury in his shoulder. The Cowboys have shut Prescott down from throwing for a bit, though he...
NFL|chatsports.com
Cowboys' Dak Prescott's Shoulder Injury Rehab Timeline to Be 'More Conservative'
The Dallas Cowboys plan to be "more conservative" with quarterback Dak Prescott's shoulder injury rehab as the team nears preseason action, according to head coach Mike McCarthy. "We're being more conservative with his timetable," McCarthy told reporters Tuesday. "We've kind of taken a step back. We still feel the same...
NFL|chatsports.com
Hard Knocks gives fans inside access to Dak Prescott, the competitor
Episode one of HBO’s Hard Knocks is in the books and there were many viral moments, and a ton of worthy storylines to digest and take in. Getting a sneak peak into the day-to-day life of a hungry Micah Parsons as he embarks on his first NFL action was a great look into the mind of a young rookie looking to leave his mark. The ‘mojo’ coach Mike McCarthy is looking for in the team was examined as he laid out exactly what his expectations are and the standards needed to win a Lombardi Trophy. You also can’t forget about the anatomy of a certain male procedure from coach John ‘Bones’ Fassel.
