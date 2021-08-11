Cancel
El Paso, TX

El Paso principal, assistant principal recognized

By El Paso Inc. staff
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Texas Association of Secondary School Principals has named Javier Salgado, principal of Parkland High School, the Region 19 Principal of the Year and Jeffrey Ellsworth, assistant principal of Parkland Pre-Engineering Middle School, as Region 19 Assistant Principal of the Year. Each year the association recognizes outstanding school leaders who have succeeded in providing high-quality learning opportunities for students. School administrators are nominated and chosen by their peers within their regions.

