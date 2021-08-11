422 – IDW Publishing – TMNT Volume 22: City At War Part 1!!!
Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:37:17 — 44.5MB) | Embed. Subscribe: Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Email | RSS | More. In Episode 422 of The Pull Bag Mike and Joe grab their favorite slice of Pizza and head back into the IDW TMNT universe! This time around we are facing a CITY AT WAR in Part 1 of 2! Join us as we discover what’s goin’ on with Splinter, the Turtles, Karai, Kitsune, ans everyone else in the IDW TMNT Universe, plus so much more! Grab your own pizza pies and join us!!! As always Make Your Great Escape Into Comics!!!www.geekcastradio.com
