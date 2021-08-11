422 – IDW Publishing – TMNT Volume 22: City At War Part 1!!!

There is an underrated era of comics that doesn't get discussed enough. In the mid to late 2000s, licensed comics were some of the hottest series in shops. Joss Whedon returned to his beloved Buffy the Vampire Slayer series with Dark Horse's Season Eight, continuing the story through comics and making it into a huge bestseller. Buffy's sister series Angel followed its path with Angel: After the Fall becoming IDW's best-selling debut issue at the time, only to be toppled by another licensed title years later with their first True Blood comic. Throughout this time, Star Trek was one of the most consistent licensed comics for IDW Publishing and remains so today. While other licenses have come and gone, Star Trek and IDW have remained a reliable constant from that era into now. Artist Joe Corroney has as well. Corroney has provided work for many licensed properties over the years, including every single one of the IDW titles mentioned above. The prolific artist is known for his photorealism, which gives the impression that you're watching an episode of the show in comic book form. Right now, an original page from Corroney's work in IDW's Star Trek: The Next Generation: Hive is up for auction at Heritage.