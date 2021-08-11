Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

422 – IDW Publishing – TMNT Volume 22: City At War Part 1!!!

By TFG1Mike
geekcastradio.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePodcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:37:17 — 44.5MB) | Embed. Subscribe: Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Email | RSS | More. In Episode 422 of The Pull Bag Mike and Joe grab their favorite slice of Pizza and head back into the IDW TMNT universe! This time around we are facing a CITY AT WAR in Part 1 of 2! Join us as we discover what’s goin’ on with Splinter, the Turtles, Karai, Kitsune, ans everyone else in the IDW TMNT Universe, plus so much more! Grab your own pizza pies and join us!!! As always Make Your Great Escape Into Comics!!!

www.geekcastradio.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Idw Publishing#Tmnt#Volume#Part One#Idw Publishing#Tmnt Comics Chronology
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Google
Related
Comicsgeekcastradio.com

421 – IDW Publishing – TMNT Bebop & Rocksteady Hit the Road!!!

In Episode 421 of The Pull Bag Mike and Joe grab their favorite slice of Pizza and head back into the IDW TMNT universe! This time around we talk about Bebop and Rocksteady as they Hit The Road! Join us as we discover what the totally tubular times that Bop and Rock have, and so much more! Grab your own pizza pies and join us!!! As always Make Your Great Escape Into Comics!!!
TV & Videosgeekcastradio.com

GCR – Episode 16 – Theaters, 3D, IMAX, and CGI

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (39.1MB) | Embed. Subscribe: Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Email | RSS | More. Steve, Mike and Mike discuss movie theaters, gimmicks, 3D suckage as well as CGI and other tid bits of their movie knowledge. Geeks:. Steve “Megatron” Phillips. Mike “TFG1″ Blanchard.
Video Gamesgeekcastradio.com

9 – Gaming Hipster Book Club #1

Subscribe: Google Podcasts | Spotify | Email | RSS. This month, we’re covering two books. Ben joins me for a more indepth look at Mike James’ Smoke & Mirrors, and we also talk about the first Doom novel. Then, during the show’s last segment, we have a short discussion about...
Comicsflickeringmyth.com

Comic Book Preview – Godzilla: Monsters & Protectors #5

IDW Publishing releases Godzilla: Monsters & Protectors #5 this Wednesday; check out the official preview of the issue here…. Rise Up, Part 5! The time has come to see if the world is worthy of saving! Can our heroes—with a little help from the Shobijin—show Godzilla that mankind is capable of hope? Or will the Priestesses’ frightening vision of the future come to pass?
Comicsbleedingcool.com

DC Gets Into Bed With Webtoon For Digital Comics

DC Comics has made a deal with South Korean online publisher Webtoon, for a new deal with DC Comics characters appearing in Webtoon comic books. According to Variety who got the exclusive PR, DC and Webtoon will collaborate on standalone webcomics that "will appeal to all fans, without the need to know or read any previous stories." More is intended to be announced in the next few weeks, but the comics will be made available digitally in English before being translated into other languages.
Moviesbleedingcool.com

The Loyal Subjects B&W Battle Damaged TMNT 4-Pack Arrives

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles return as The Loyal Subjects continues their new line of action figures. This time we are getting a new 4-Pack feature, a new Black & White Battle-Damaged in a special box set. The packaging is pretty amazing as they come in a retro styled greasy pizza box with all four brothers ready for action. Loaded with pizza, weapons, and swappable parts, the Turtles are ready to kick the Foot to the curb. These figures will all feature a new black and white deco as a battle damage design to show their intense battle with Shredder. The TMNT Black & White Battle Damage Walmart Exclusive BST AXN Figures 4-Pack is priced at $75.00. Set to release in December 2021, and pre-orders are already live and located here.
ComicsStarWars.com

Farzala Must Face His Fears in IDW’s Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures #7 – Exclusive Preview

Following an attack by saboteurs, the crew of the Vessel finds itself fighting for survival. In StarWars.com’s exclusive preview of IDW Publishing’s Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures #7, Padawan Farzala Tarabal sits trapped, not only by the cage that holds him, but by newly realized fears. The young hero must summon all his courage if he and his friends are going to make it out alive…
Comicsbleedingcool.com

New Marvel 9/11 Spider-Man Story In Select Comics In September

The following five comic books being published by Marvel Comics on the 8th of September 2021 are having their page pagination increased from 32 pages to 40 pages – Amazing Spider-Man #73, Daredevil #34, Excalibur #23, Ka-Zar: Lord Of The Savage Land #1 and X-Force #23 for no increased price.
ComicsPosted by
aiptcomics

Vault Comics announces ‘Lunar Room’ #1 for November 2021

Vault Comics has announced a new comic book series from Danny Lore, Gio Sposito, DJ Chavis, and Andworld Design called Lunar Room. The sci-fi fantasy noir will feature magic, tech, gangsters and a werewolf in its story. Its set to release sometime in November. “LUNAR ROOM started as a conversation...
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Seven of Nine Falls in Star Trek: The Next Generation Original Art

There is an underrated era of comics that doesn't get discussed enough. In the mid to late 2000s, licensed comics were some of the hottest series in shops. Joss Whedon returned to his beloved Buffy the Vampire Slayer series with Dark Horse's Season Eight, continuing the story through comics and making it into a huge bestseller. Buffy's sister series Angel followed its path with Angel: After the Fall becoming IDW's best-selling debut issue at the time, only to be toppled by another licensed title years later with their first True Blood comic. Throughout this time, Star Trek was one of the most consistent licensed comics for IDW Publishing and remains so today. While other licenses have come and gone, Star Trek and IDW have remained a reliable constant from that era into now. Artist Joe Corroney has as well. Corroney has provided work for many licensed properties over the years, including every single one of the IDW titles mentioned above. The prolific artist is known for his photorealism, which gives the impression that you're watching an episode of the show in comic book form. Right now, an original page from Corroney's work in IDW's Star Trek: The Next Generation: Hive is up for auction at Heritage.
ComicsPosted by
aiptcomics

‘Reign of X’ Vol. 3 review

With the Inferno event about to rip through the X-Men line, being able to read this collection of issues from a few months back is an advantageous way to take in some of the minor narrative moments before Krakoa gets turned upside down. In this collection, we have Marauders #17,...
Celebritiesthebrag.com

‘Shortland Street’ actor Francis ‘Frankie’ Mossman dead at 33

Actor Francis ‘Frankie’ Mossman, best known for his work on Shortland Street, has passed away. He was 33. The death of the New Zealand-born actor was confirmed by Queer Screen Australia, over the weekend. “Queer Screen was saddened to hear of the passing of actor, Frankie Mossman,” a Facebook post...
WorldSoompi

Veteran Actress Kim Min Kyung Passes Away

Veteran actress Kim Min Kyung has passed away at the age of 61. On August 17, her agency, DaHong Entertainment, confirmed, “Kim Min Kyung passed away yesterday (August 16).” She is currently laid to rest at a hospital in Seoul and her funeral will take place on August 18. Born...
Celebritiescodelist.biz

Scarlett Johansson Is Shocked to Disney’s Answer

In the legal dispute between Scarlett Johansson and Disney over “Black Widow”, Disney CEO Bob Chapek has now also spoken out for the first time. So far, the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has seemed like one big family full of harmony and love. But the machinery of Disney and Marvel Studios, which was previously considered to be almost perfect, has cracked for the first time: Scarlett Johansson, one of the greatest Hollywood stars and long-time member of the Avengers as Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow, has sued Disney for an alleged breach of contract.
TV & Videosfame10.com

General Hospital Merchandise Sparks Viewer Outrage

When General Hospital (GH) promoted some unusual merchandise on their social media channels on Monday, August 16th, they got a vocal fan response — it just wasn’t the response GH was hoping for!. The divisive merchandise in question are standees — cardboard cut-outs approximating the size and likeness of various...

Comments / 0

Community Policy