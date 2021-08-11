Ronald Villarreal, 53, of Beeville, Texas, passed to eternity peacefully with loved ones around him on August 10, 2021. Mr. Villarreal was born in Belvedere, California, on May 11, 1968, to Raul “Bully” Villarreal and Louisa Delgado. He was a 1986 graduate of A.C. Jones High School. His hobbies were hunting, fishing, gambling, horse races and spending time with his grandkids. He also coached little league and enjoyed being with all his friends and family.