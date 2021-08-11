Looking Back – Aug. 11, 2021

EIGHTY YEARS AGO — August 1941. Myrtle Kaylor Sells, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ed Kaylor of Chetek, and Irvin Otterholt of Chetek, exchanged marriage vows at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Ed White. … A wildly cheering crowd watched the hard-hitting Chetek Girls Softball team edge out their Canton sisters 21 to 25. The lineup of the teams is Adele Mason, Evelyn Ellefson, Gladys Melcher, Irmagard Schmidtman, Gail Otterholt, Pauline Olson, Nancy Taylor, Phyllis Melcher, Nadine Gotham and Rachel Severud. … Albert Gafner, well-known operator of Pine Grove Cheese Factory in the town of Prairie Farm, was appointed state cheese grader by the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture.