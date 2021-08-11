Cancel
El Paso, TX

City names history museum director

By El Paso Inc. staff
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe city’s Museums and Cultural Affairs Department named Erica Marin director of the El Paso Museum of History. An El Paso native, Marin has worked with the city of El Paso for three years, most recently as curator of the museum. She has a bachelor’s degree in fine arts/museum conservation from New Mexico State University and a master’s in public history from the University of Texas at El Paso. She is also a National Association of Latino Arts and Cultures Leadership Institute Fellow.

