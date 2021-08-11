Staying safe, strong and together
School employees proved their unparalleled worth and value throughout the last school year. As the new year is rapidly approaching, we have the benefit of a greater understanding about where we are and what we’re facing … yet the time ahead of us will be no less challenging. COVID-19 has not gone anywhere, and it is changing. Concerns still exist, and for some more than others those concerns may be related to medical situations experienced by the few rather than the many.www.mysoutex.com
