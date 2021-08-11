Staying safe, strong and together

This is in response to the man who wrote the recent semi-coherent letter to The Herald regarding COVID-19. Pardon me if I have zero understanding of how you can still be denying the gravity of the virus at this stage when multi-millions of people have been affected worldwide and over 625,000 have died in the United States alone. Stating that COVID-19 was never a big deal shows complete ignorance of reality, as does the statement that injuries and death caused by the vaccines is the “big deal.” The opposite is true; serious side effects have been minimal. The vaccines are effective AND safe.