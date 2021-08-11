Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Staying safe, strong and together

mysoutex.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSchool employees proved their unparalleled worth and value throughout the last school year. As the new year is rapidly approaching, we have the benefit of a greater understanding about where we are and what we’re facing … yet the time ahead of us will be no less challenging. COVID-19 has not gone anywhere, and it is changing. Concerns still exist, and for some more than others those concerns may be related to medical situations experienced by the few rather than the many.

www.mysoutex.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#G Pisd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
Public Healthduboiscountyherald.com

Stay safe, neighbor

This is in response to the man who wrote the recent semi-coherent letter to The Herald regarding COVID-19. Pardon me if I have zero understanding of how you can still be denying the gravity of the virus at this stage when multi-millions of people have been affected worldwide and over 625,000 have died in the United States alone. Stating that COVID-19 was never a big deal shows complete ignorance of reality, as does the statement that injuries and death caused by the vaccines is the “big deal.” The opposite is true; serious side effects have been minimal. The vaccines are effective AND safe.
Kidslocalsyr.com

Stay Safe At School: Tips For Kids Of All Ages

With the back to school season looming, mask mandates and keeping kids safe from COVID-19 aren’t the only issues parents should be talking about. Safety Expert and Director of Training at Safe Defend, Doug Parisi says having conversations about how kids can stay safe and protect themselves at school is also critical.
Collegesiu.edu

Staying healthy and safe on campus this fall

Indiana University campuses are gearing up for a more typical university experience this fall semester. With IU campuses approaching an 85 percent vaccination rate, our campuses have never been safer, even among the changing conditions of the pandemic. "When it comes to public health emergencies like the COVID-19 pandemic, as...
Milledgeville, GAUnion-Recorder

EDITORIAL: Welcome back, take precautions, stay safe

Today begins the bulk of move-in activities at Georgia College. Campus move-in will be carried out over two days instead of the traditional single day to minimize the number of people involved due to the pandemic. We already see signs of growing campus activity as students trickle back to town.
Religionvoiceofalexandria.com

Staying connected: Technology is keeping congregations together

Online services are providing local churches with more flexibility and inclusiveness within their congregations. For some, the technology might be a new investment, but for others, it’s been a handy tool for years — well before coronavirus arrived on the scene. At Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, Pastor Samuel Handschke —...
Public HealthMedscape News

How to Stay Safe as the Delta Variant Spreads

Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. WebMD's Chief Medical Officer, John Whyte, speaks with William Schaffner, MD, Professor of Preventive Medicine, Department of Health Policy, Vanderbilt University School of Medicine, about ways you can reduce your risk of infection as the Delta variant continues to spread.
Public Healthstaradvertiser.com

Editorial: Restrictions can help us stay safe

Most scientists believe the COVID-19 virus will become endemic, meaning that it’s here to stay, and will continue to pop up in some form, in some places. Why, then, should we work so hard to change the way we live so that the virus’ spread is kept in check? Here’s one answer: The pandemic threat has not receded, either in Hawaii or most other spots on the globe, judging by the most critical metric — hospitalizations.
Public HealthPosted by
@LockerRoom

COVID Vaccine Hesitancy Highest Among Ph.D.s

Shannon Thaler reports for DailyMail.com about a new study that offers interesting information about COVID-19 vaccine wariness. People with a PhD are the most hesitant when it comes to getting the Covid-19 vaccine, according to a paper by researchers from Carnegie Mellon University and the University of Pittsburgh. Researchers surveyed...
Educationhighdesertdaily.com

County Helps Schools and Students “Return Safe, Return Strong”

(Victor Valley)– Throughout California, many students are returning to classrooms for the first time in well over a year. The County is doing its part to support local schools and school districts by making sure students in our communities “Return Safe, Return Strong.”. That’s the slogan of the County Back...
Lewiston, IDclearwatertribune.com

Ways to stay safe and healthy in the summer

At the risk of sounding like a real Darrel Downer (I think I made that one up), I am going to ask you to imagine finding yourself in a situation where you suddenly need emergency assistance. Maybe you are spending a day on the reservoir, and you suddenly have pain in your chest. Or perhaps your car goes off the road on Highway 12 on the way to Lewiston, and you find yourself with a scary injury. Or maybe you develop a concerning fever and cough that progresses to difficulty breathing.
Pine Bluff, ARnewtoncountytimes.com

Ignore vaccine myths, get vaccinated to stay safe from COVID-19

PINE BLUFF – Too many community members in south Arkansas are falling victim to myths and misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines, Teresa Henson, Extension specialist-program outreach …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will...
HomelessDaily Mining Gazette

Staying together for the kid; constantly fighting in front of your child can be harmful

Dear Annie: I have been married for 11 years and have a wonderful 10-year-old son; however, my marriage is on very shaky ground. I work more than 70 hours a week to maintain a wonderful home in a great community for the sake of my son. My husband, on the other hand, can barely see fit to get himself to work and is incredibly selfish on a regular basis.
Health ServicesPhys.org

Concerns of social care workers arising from COVID-19 pandemic

New research from Keele University has highlighted the key challenges that workers in the social care sector faced during the first wave of COVID-19. Social Care workers shared concerns that early responses to the pandemic, driven by short-term solutions, did not meet the needs of service users, and also expressed concern about the long-term impact of such changes.
Hawaii Statestaradvertiser.com

Department of Health maintains Hawaii schools are safe

State schools interim Superintendent Keith Hayashi on Wednesday insisted that schools remain a safe environment for students and staff despite the COVID-19 safety concerns expressed by the Hawaii State Teachers Association. In a statement, Hayashi said the schools are doing everything within their control to implement strategies set by the...
Public HealthWAMU

Why Are So Many Healthcare Workers Unvaccinated?

Late last year, healthcare workers were among the first to have access to COVID-19 vaccines. Many quickly signed up for their shots, but some did not. Ten months later, a substantial number of healthcare workers across the country remain unvaccinated, by choice. At the end of May, long after vaccines...
Myrtle Beach, SCwfxb.com

Grand Strand Organization Helps People and Pets Stay Together

Pet owners know first hand the healing touch and comradery of having a pet. especially during challenging times. An area organization has made it their mission to assist people and pets stay together. Keep Our Pets Food Bank helps struggling families keep their pets by helping out with food. Although they can’t provide all of the food a family needs for its pets, they are there for the tough times. It’s 100% volunteer-run. and thanks to a Doris Day Foundation grant they have fixed 35 cats and purchased 5800 pounds of pet food for clients.

Comments / 0

Community Policy