Chetek, WI

Picture from the Past – Aug. 11, 2021

chetekalert.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePictured above is the Cameron railroad depot, at right. The photo is looking north at the rail crossing on Cameron’s Main Street. The depot was in the southeast corner of the intersection of the east-west and north-south railroads. At left is the Forsyth Construction Company and the Cameron Hotel. A photo from 1908 shows the hotel named as Hotel Wells. According to Wisconsin Historical Society records, this photo was taken in 1924 by Sherwin Gillett. The photo postcard above belongs to Dave Patterson’s collection, of Loveland, Ohio.

Comments / 0

