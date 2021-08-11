Cancel
Small Business Association partners hosting workshop series for business owners

By STAFF REPORT
golaurens.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTen at the Top’s Upstate Entrepreneur Ecosystem and local SBA partners to present ways to handle tough conversations with clients, peers, and employees as a business owner. The South Carolina Small Business Development Center (SC SBDC), Service Corps of Retired Executives (SCORE), CommunityWorks Women’s Business Center, and the Upstate Entrepreneur Ecosystem will cohost the series and provide resources about how entrepreneurs can communicate effectively to address conversations critical to their business growth.

