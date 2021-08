A judge has ruled in favor of the New York attorney general in a discrimination lawsuit against the former owner of a Schenectady ice cream shop. In March, Democrat Tish James sued David Elmendorf, claiming he took racist and discriminatory actions when he called police and falsely claimed Black Lives Matter protestors were brandishing weapons at a June 2020 protest outside Bumpy’s Polar Freeze. The protestors gathered following allegations that Elmendorf made racist comments and instituted racist hiring practices. Schenectady Police arrested Elmendorf after he pointed an air rifle at the protestors.