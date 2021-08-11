Orange County firefighters finish lawn work for elderly man who collapsed while mowing
WESTMINSTER, Calif. - Orange County firefighters went above and beyond the call of duty to help an elderly man who collapsed while mowing his lawn. According to neighbor Steel Morris, 92-year-old Robert had collapsed while mowing his lawn in Westminster in early August. Another neighbor discovered Robert, who was unable to get up after his fall and called paramedics. Robert was transported to the hospital after his collapse.www.fox32chicago.com
