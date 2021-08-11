Cancel
College Sports

Fall practice kicks off for ETBU

By Courtesy: ETBU Athletics
KTBS
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARSHALL, Texas – On a hot, muggy, East Texas morning, the East Texas Baptist University football team opened up fall practice for the 2021 season. Head Coach Brian Mayper heads into his fourth season after a 3-2 COVID-19 spring season. He says, “We’re excited! The energy out here, camaraderie and...

www.ktbs.com

