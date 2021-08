This is one of those kinds of movies where you see the trailer and you know exactly what you’re going to get from it. You know it’s the story of this larger-than-life legend that led an amazing life and accomplished things no one would have believed. You also recognize that a two-to-two-and-a-half-hour movie is not nearly enough time to properly explore the life of a human being, especially those that have led so many extraordinary moments. But be that as it may, we as a society are so endlessly fascinated in learning about these kinds of stories, and even though many of them are told in exactly the same way, it always seems to be exactly what, collectively as an audience, we want to see.