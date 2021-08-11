First Look: Nike Dunk Low ‘Goldenrod’
We saw the ‘Varsity Maize’ Dunk High debut in December 2020 and Nike Sportswear will launch the Nike Dunk Low ‘Goldenrod’ in 2021. This Nike Dunk Low comes dressed in a Black, Goldenrod, and White color combination. Constructed with leather while Black runs across the base. Next, we have Golden Yellow on the overlays, Swoosh logos, tongue branding, and the rubber outsole. Black also hits the ‘NIKE’ embroidered on the heel and White runs across the midsole. Lastly, Orange appears on the branding across the insoles.www.sneakerfiles.com
