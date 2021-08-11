Cancel
Clarinda, IA

Brokaw FFA members compete in livestock judging

By Staff Report
clarindaherald.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrokaw FFA members of Clarinda recently participated in livestock judging contests at area county fairs this summer. At the Adams County Fair in Corning, the chapter had two teams that placed first and sixth. Members making up the first place team were Colby Carlson, Dalton Wright, and Jason Wright. Members making up the sixth place team were Kaylee Smith, Alea Van Vactor, and Aidan Johnson. Carlson placed first overall, Smith placed second, and Dalton Wright placed fourth.

