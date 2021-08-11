Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Tracking Fred and the return of rain

By Jessica Moore
KSLA
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KSLA) - Tropical Depression Fred has weakened a bit, but is still going strong and will still make landfall in Florida by Monday. Here in the ArkLaTex, will remain hot until rain arrives this weekend. Overnight clear skies with temperatures falling in the upper 70s are perfect for catching the...

www.ksla.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Wind Shear#Thunderstorms#Extreme Weather#Ksla
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Vermont StateUS News and World Report

Tropical Depression Fred to Bring Heavy Rains to Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Remnants of Tropical Depression Fred are expected to bring heavy rains to Vermont. The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for parts of central and southern Vermont from 11 p.m. Wednesday though 11 p.m. Thursday. Rainfall of 1 to 2 inches with localized...
State College, PAMilton Daily Standard

Meteorologists tracking remnants of Fred

STATE COLLEGE — Meteorologists with the National Weather Service in State College are keeping a close eye on the remnants of tropical storm Fred. "The remains of Fred will come close to the area," Meteorologist David Martin said. "It may track south or west of the area... Right now, it looks like most areas will get some heavier rain (Wednesday). It's a little bit too early to tell precisely how much."
Shreveport, LAKSLA

More wet weather across the ArkLaTex Wednesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Wednesday! As we wake up this morning we are dealing with scattered showers and storms across the ArkLaTex, something we will be dealing with throughout the day across the region. Rain will also be sticking around on Thursday before we dry out and heat up across the region as we head through the weekend and into next week with some of the hottest weather of the summer possible. Out in the tropics we continue to keep a close eye on Grace and Henri with Grace likely to make landfall as a hurricane twice, first in the Yucatan Thursday and then in northern Mexico early in the weekend. Henri will stay out to sea, but now may intensify into a minimal hurricane.
EnvironmentCBS 46

FORECAST: Rain Returns Thursday

Tonight will be partly cloudy and mild, as lows drop to the low 70s. We could see a few passing showers/storms across the North Georgia Mountains overnight, but most of us will stay dry. The scattered rain chances return Thursday. Thursday Forecast:. Scattered afternoon rain and storms. The rain will...
Vermont StateArgus Press

Tropical Depression Fred to bring heavy rains to Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Remnants of Tropical Depression Fred are expected to bring heavy rains to Vermont. The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for parts of central and southern Vermont from 11 p.m. Wednesday though 11 p.m. Thursday. Rainfall of 1 to 2 inches with localized...
Vermont Stateccenterdispatch.com

Tropical Depression Fred to bring heavy rains to Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Remnants of Tropical Depression Fred are expected to bring heavy rains to Vermont. The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for parts of central and southern Vermont from 11 p.m. Wednesday though 11 p.m. Thursday. Rainfall of 1 to 2 inches with localized...
Vermont StateCaledonian Record-News

Tropical Depression Fred to bring heavy rains to Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Remnants of Tropical Depression Fred are expected to bring heavy rains to Vermont. The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for parts of central and southern Vermont from 11 p.m. Wednesday though 11 p.m. Thursday. Rainfall of 1 to 2 inches with localized...
EnvironmentFOX Carolina

Rain returns Thursday

After tornadoes and flooding on Tuesday, we’ll be looking ahead to more typical summer-style storms by Thursday into Friday. Heat cranks up back to the 90s in the Upstate toward this weekend. Tonight will be mostly dry with lows in the mid 60s to low 70s. Thursday brings back afternoon...
EnvironmentKSLA

Another day of rain Thursday before the heat returns

(KSLA) - Thursday will be another rainy day, but it will help keep temperatures down. Once the daily rain chances end, the temperatures will be very hot!. This evening will have a few lingering showers around. Not everyone will see rain, but I would have an umbrella with you just in case. There will likely be heavy downpours in a few spots. Temperatures will be slightly cooler wherever we saw rain during the afternoon, but it will still be warm and quite humid.
EnvironmentWVNT-TV

Fred Moves On; Quiet For Now, Rain Returns Thursday

Tonight will be mostly quiet over the region as Fred continues to move out of our area and taking the rain with it. A few clouds will linger but if we manage a few breaks, some isolated fog may form with all the moisture Fred left behind. Lows tonight will be sticky in the mid-60s. Our next system moves in for the early morning hours mainly towards our west.
EnvironmentWOWK

Rain returns to the area Thursday

(WOWK) — After only a short time to dry out after the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred, more rain is set to return to the region on Thursday. The first round of showers could be here as early as the morning commute. See the progression of rounds of rain in the slideshow below.

Comments / 0

Community Policy