Tracking Fred and the return of rain

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Wednesday! As we wake up this morning we are dealing with scattered showers and storms across the ArkLaTex, something we will be dealing with throughout the day across the region. Rain will also be sticking around on Thursday before we dry out and heat up across the region as we head through the weekend and into next week with some of the hottest weather of the summer possible. Out in the tropics we continue to keep a close eye on Grace and Henri with Grace likely to make landfall as a hurricane twice, first in the Yucatan Thursday and then in northern Mexico early in the weekend. Henri will stay out to sea, but now may intensify into a minimal hurricane.