UPDATE: Storm tore roof off Janesville manufacturing plant; widespread power outages reported in southern Wisconsin

The storm that downed trees and knocked out power in the area Tuesday night also ripped part of the roof off a building at Janesville manufacturer Amtec.

Jeff Hinklin, quality manager at the defense plant, saw the whole thing from his office window at the plant at 4230 Capital Circle on the city’s northeast side.

As the storm approached around 6:20 p.m., he saw trees whipped around in a circular motion. Then winds hit the roof.

“It was like a bomb went off,” Hinklin said.

Hinklin was in one of two manufacturing buildings on the Amtec grounds. He watched as roofing material from the other building flew through the air at him, including long sheets of corrugated metal.

He dove to the carpeted floor, but his office window remained intact.

Hinklin described “a wall of debris” that hit the second building, some of it going over the roof and around the sides, leaving debris everywhere.

Some of the metal was wrapped round a tree and pole.

“It happened in the course of a second, probably, but it seemed like a long time,” he said.

He felt his building shake.

“I ran to the production floor. I yelled, ‘Tornado!’” he said.

Employees went to an area designated for such emergencies.

About 30 people were at work during second shift. No one was hurt, Hinklin said.

On Wednesday, workers were trying to pull tarps over the damaged building, Hinklin said.

Hinklin thought it was a tornado, but meteorologist Marc Kavinsky at the National Weather Service in Sullivan was doubtful.

Kavinsky said there were no reports of funnel clouds or tornadoes Tuesday, but the storms did generate straight-line wind gusts of up to 70 mph.

Storms with unusually persistent winds blew down trees, with damage concentrated in northeastern Rock County and parts of Walworth County.

Power lines took a pounding. Hundreds of customers were still without power Wednesday morning.

We Energies’ outage map at 9:45 a.m. Wednesday showed 471 customers along the south shore of Lake Koshkonong were without power, plus about 65 in the Fort Atkinson area and 678 in various locations south of Whitewater.

Further south and east of Whitewater, nearly 400 customers were still powerless along the Rock-Walworth county line.

Scattered outages were reported in several spots around Elkhorn and the rest of Walworth County.

“All the county roads were littered with tree branches,” said Donna Felland, a resident of the county line area. Her Whitewater home was still without power late Wednesday afternoon, she said.

More than 2,000 customers were without power in the Mukwonago area.

A group of nearly 400 powerless customers south of Whitewater was still being reported Wednesday evening.

Alliant Energy reported scattered outages stretching from Darien east and southward through the Geneva Lake area, with the biggest concentrations just south of Delavan Lake, south of Geneva Lake and in Pell Lake.

Janesville reported one-half inch of rain between 7 a.m. Tuesday and 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Alliant reported three customers without power in Janesville at 10 a.m.

National Weather Service meteorologist Chris Stumpf said the wind gusts of 60 mph normally don’t do such damage, but these winds sustained their force longer than usual.

The storms brought 40 mph winds that persisted for up to 15 minutes, along with the faster gusts.

“Trees can’t really handle gusts to continue for that long without breaking,” Stumpf said.

More severe storms are possible again this afternoon in southeast Wisconsin.