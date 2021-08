This is officially Marcus Arroyo’s second season as the head coach of UNLV. But, in many ways, it is like his first full season. The Rebels’ 2020 spring football was canceled due to the pandemic and the team had a shortened fall camp leading up to an abbreviated 2020 season that saw UNLV go 0-6. As UNLV turned the calendar to 2021, it marked the first time in the Arroyo era that the entire team and coaching staff could get together for winter workouts, spring football, and other team activities they could not do due to the pandemic last year.