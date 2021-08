More than 90% of students attending the 10 campuses of the University of Hawaiʻi have been vaccinated for the COVID-19 virus or plan to be, according to a week-long survey administered the week of August 9, 2021. About 27% of all UH students registered for the fall 2021 semester responded to the survey, 12,390 students out of 45,930 students. The findings are similar to the student survey from late June that found 92% of the UH students who responded at that time were vaccinated or planned to be.