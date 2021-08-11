How sweet it is – Bank raises funds for Isaiah 117 House

Local businesses and residents recently hosted lemonade stands to raise money and awareness for the nonprofit organization Isaiah 117 House. Isaiah 117 House provides emotional and physical support to children who have been removed from their homes and are awaiting foster care placement. When a community has an Isaiah 117 House, it changes the way foster care begins. Instead of being taken to a DCS office to sit in a cubicle with their case worker, children are taken to a beautiful white house and welcomed by smiling faces and loving volunteers. Children who feel dejected and scared, maybe even unloved or rejected are given the message that they have done nothing wrong, they are not alone, and they are loved.