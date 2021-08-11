Guest opinion: American workers are left behind in the clean energy economy, but Tester can help fix that

The world is transitioning to a clean energy economy, and American workers are being left behind. For the last few decades, foreign nations have increased their renewable energy capacities and modernized their energy infrastructure at a significantly faster rate than we have here in the United States. The most prominent example of this is China, as the country’s installed capacity of solar energy has soared to more than three times that of the United States, and they are the world’s largest producer of, and investor in, wind energy. Unfortunately, China’s domination in clean energy is due in large part to substantial government subsidies and the reported use of forced Uyghur labor in Xinjiang province. China has chosen to expand its market dominance at all costs, and unable to compete with such practices, U.S. domestic production lags far behind that of China. As a result, American workers are being left out of the clean energy technology manufacturing boom.