With Marcus Mariota questionable (leg soreness) for the first game of the 2021 NFL preseason, and with Derek Carr’s astronomically small chance of playing, the spotlight of the Las Vegas Raiders first (preseason) game in front of fans tell on Nathan Peterman. While the formerly disgraced Buffalo Bill tends to be forgotten behind the Mariota trade rumors and Carr being the outright starter, this game meant more than meets the eye. Signed to the Raiders practice squad in 2018, Peterman never earned a chance to shine. After an evening completing seventy-four percent of his passes against Seattle, Peterman shined rather brightly.