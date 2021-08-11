Cancel
SHOW and TELL 8/11/2021 #ShowandTell

By Kattni
adafruit.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe biggest and longest running worldwide online Show and Tell LIVE! 8/11/2021 – video. Stop breadboarding and soldering – start making immediately! Adafruit’s Circuit Playground is jam-packed with LEDs, sensors, buttons, alligator clip pads and more. Build projects with Circuit Playground in a few minutes with the drag-and-drop MakeCode programming site, learn computer science using the CS Discoveries class on code.org, jump into CircuitPython to learn Python and hardware together, TinyGO, or even use the Arduino IDE. Circuit Playground Express is the newest and best Circuit Playground board, with support for CircuitPython, MakeCode, and Arduino. It has a powerful processor, 10 NeoPixels, mini speaker, InfraRed receive and transmit, two buttons, a switch, 14 alligator clip pads, and lots of sensors: capacitive touch, IR proximity, temperature, light, motion and sound. A whole wide world of electronics and coding is waiting for you, and it fits in the palm of your hand.

#Show And Tell#Innovation#Showandtell#Makecode#Cs Discoveries#Code Org#Neopixels#Infrared#Forest Fire Beacons#Npi#Maxim#Adafruitdaily Com#Mho S Resistance
Computer Scienceadafruit.com

Resin Keycaps #3DPrinting #3DThursday

Make your own set of keycaps with these silicone molds and UV-curable resin. Experiment with adding colored pigments, glitter, even components like resistors and googly eyes!. Guide: https://learn.adafruit.com/diy-decorative-resin-keycaps. Have you considered building a 3D project around an Arduino or other microcontroller? How about printing a bracket to mount your Raspberry...
Scienceadafruit.com

The Science of Patterns

For the work that led to his 1952 paper, Turing wanted to understand the underlying mechanism that produces natural patterns. He proposed that patterns such as spots form as a result of the interactions between two chemicals that spread throughout a system much like gas atoms in a box do, with one crucial difference. Instead of diffusing evenly like a gas, the chemicals, which Turing called “morphogens,” diffuse at different rates. One serves as an activator to express a unique characteristic, like a tiger’s stripe, and the other acts as an inhibitor, kicking in periodically to shut down the activator’s expression.
Computer Scienceadafruit.com

Raspberry Carputer Infotainment System #piday #raspberrypi @Raspberry_Pi

This tutorial was designed to help you build an in-car infotainment system or carputer using a Raspberry Pi, and a few other components. The concept was something that I found when I got my first Raspberry Pi for a class, and was exploring some of the things that could be done with it. I kicked around the idea, and made a few steps towards it, but I never got serious about it until I took a Microcomputer Interfacing class at Utah State University that allowed me to do it as a project. This carputer allows you to have music, FM radio, GPS, and OBD-II information all at the touch of a finger. To start off here are the parts that I used to build this carputer.
Astronomyadafruit.com

Just Two Robots Hanging Out on Mars

The Ingenuity helicopter was imaging a dune-covered region of Jezero Crater on its 11th flight on Mars when the Perseverance rover was caught in the frame of its camera. Depending on how you see the craft, it either looks like an errant rock formation trying to fit in amid the Martian landscape or a deer in the headlights. You can’t be blamed if you interpret it differently, though; the rover was imaged from about 1,600 feet away and 39 feet in the air.
Computer Scienceadafruit.com

Congrats Johny :)

Congrats Johny 🙂 Current champion of waste paper basketball, I will practice more and ask for a rematch one day – it was a honor to compete, you’re a great player. Stop breadboarding and soldering – start making immediately! Adafruit’s Circuit Playground is jam-packed with LEDs, sensors, buttons, alligator clip pads and more. Build projects with Circuit Playground in a few minutes with the drag-and-drop MakeCode programming site, learn computer science using the CS Discoveries class on code.org, jump into CircuitPython to learn Python and hardware together, TinyGO, or even use the Arduino IDE. Circuit Playground Express is the newest and best Circuit Playground board, with support for CircuitPython, MakeCode, and Arduino. It has a powerful processor, 10 NeoPixels, mini speaker, InfraRed receive and transmit, two buttons, a switch, 14 alligator clip pads, and lots of sensors: capacitive touch, IR proximity, temperature, light, motion and sound. A whole wide world of electronics and coding is waiting for you, and it fits in the palm of your hand.
Technologyadafruit.com

Raspberry Pi b Stackable Tray #3DPrinting #3DThursday

Customized to hold a Raspberry Pi B. Made my own because the other upload from another user was not secure. download the files on: https://www.thingiverse.com/thing:4874340. Have you considered building a 3D project around an Arduino or other microcontroller? How about printing a bracket to mount your Raspberry Pi to the back of your HD monitor? And don’t forget the countless LED projects that are possible when you are modeling your projects in 3D!
Electronicsadafruit.com

Motion Controlled Water Fountain for a Cat @Raspberry_Pi #PiDay #RaspberryPi

A quick way to control a water fountain for a cat only when the cat is nearby using BigClown and Home Assistant. When PIR sensor detects movement it sends message to Radio Dongle plugged to the Raspberry Pi which sends the message to the MQTT server. On the other side MQTT message is processed by the Home Assistant which then using the automation triggers smart plug and starts configured countdown.
Electronicsadafruit.com

NEW PRODUCT – nRF52840 USB Key with TinyUF2 Bootloader – Bluetooth Low Energy – MDBT50Q-RX

NEW PRODUCT – nRF52840 USB Key with TinyUF2 Bootloader – Bluetooth Low Energy – MDBT50Q-RX This USB dongle/key type thing is a little unusual – it isn’t a BLE adapter that you plug into a computer to add wireless capability. (If you do want something like that, our Bluetooth 4.0 USB Module will do the job nicely.) Instead, this is basically a minimal nRF52840 wireless microcontroller dev board on a stick. You can program it in Arduino or CircuitPython and it’s completely standalone. This could be useful for some situations where you want to have a standalone BLE device that communicates with a USB host but without dealing with the operating system’s BLE stack.
Electronicsadafruit.com

Raspberry Pi ‘WeatherClock’ #piday #raspberrypi

Meet Eli’s WeatherClock, a digital–analogue timepiece that displays the weather at each hour of the day as well as the time. Here’s an example: every day at 3pm, instead of the hour hand just pointing to a number three on the clock’s face, it also points to a visual representation of what the weather is doing. Obviously, Eli’s WeatherClock still tells the time using the standard positions of the hour and minute hands, but it does two jobs in one, and it looks much more interesting than a regular clock.
Computer Scienceadafruit.com

REMINDER! The biggest worldwide online Show and Tell LIVE! Wednesday August 11th, 2021 at 7:30pm ET @adafruit #showandtell PLEASE SHARE!

The biggest worldwide online Show and Tell LIVE! 8/11/21 at 7:30pm ET @adafruit #showandtell PLEASE SHARE!. REMINDER! The biggest worldwide online Show and Tell LIVE! 8/11/21 at 7:30pm ET @adafruit #showandtell PLEASE SHARE!. All are welcome, show your 3D printing project, Arduino project, CircuitPython project, Raspberry Pi project, work bench,...
Computer Scienceadafruit.com

From the mail bag…

I am a 77-year-old retiree electrical engineer. Most of. my long career has been with real-time data acquisition / processing with. mainframes. (5000 measurements from across the province of Ontario every 2. seconds 24/7, or with a digital telephone switch manufacturer. The last 6 or. 7 years of employment I...
Computer Scienceadafruit.com

CNC Machined and Bent Aluminum Raspberry Pi + Touchscreen Case @Raspberry_Pi #PiDay #RaspberryPi

Neat project + write-up from Narwhal Labs on Instructables. Welcome back to another Instructable and project from your friends at Narwhal Labs!. Narwhal Labs is sponsored by and located at TotalBoat HQ in Bristol, RI. Having a makerspace on-site at their location allows us to design and build projects to help with their business needs. Liam, our IT Space Wizard, Consuela, one of our warehouse associates, and Andrew, a maker at Narwhal Labs worked together to make a ruggedized aluminum case for a Raspberry Pi with a touchscreen. These cases will hang from packing stations to help TotalBoat track packing performance and accuracy.
Designadafruit.com

Micro Catapult Powered-Up #3DPrinting #3DThursday

This catapult is a remix of the excellent and famous Micro Catapult by LukeTansell!. There is one major improvement over the previous design: instead of having the tension bars fixed at one side and hinged at the other side, here the throwing arm and the trigger are attached to tension bars fixed in the frame on both sides!
Coding & Programmingadafruit.com

Creating a Space Game with OpenAI Codex #OpenAICodex @OpenAI

OpenAI Codex, the AI system that translates natural language to code, had been improved and released through an API in private beta. Codex is the model that powers GitHub Copilot, which we built and launched in partnership with GitHub a month ago. Proficient in more than a dozen programming languages, Codex can now interpret simple commands in natural language and execute them on the user’s behalf—making it possible to build a natural language interface to existing applications. We are now inviting businesses and developers to build on top of OpenAI Codex through our API.

