Coach K details how involved he'll be with Duke after retirement
Coach K's annual fantasy camp was not held last year due to COVID precautions, but the annual event reconvened today, with over two dozen Duke Basketball alumni back on campus and numerous Blue Devils' boosters taking part in a dream week for all Duke fans. Krzyzewski met with the media during workouts for the campers, after which they'll be drafted by the former players to compete on teams for their change to raise a banner in the rafters of Cameron Indoor Stadium. Quotes of Krzyzewski's media scrum were provided by Duke Sports Information.247sports.com
Comments / 0