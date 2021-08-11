Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Coach K details how involved he'll be with Duke after retirement

By Adam Rowe
247Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCoach K's annual fantasy camp was not held last year due to COVID precautions, but the annual event reconvened today, with over two dozen Duke Basketball alumni back on campus and numerous Blue Devils' boosters taking part in a dream week for all Duke fans. Krzyzewski met with the media during workouts for the campers, after which they'll be drafted by the former players to compete on teams for their change to raise a banner in the rafters of Cameron Indoor Stadium. Quotes of Krzyzewski's media scrum were provided by Duke Sports Information.

247sports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Durant
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Coach K#Covid#Duke Sports Information#S Academy#The K Academy#A Legacy Fund#The K Academy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Blue Devils
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Damian Lillard Reportedly Has 1 Preferred Trade Destination

Even though Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard has maintained that he isn’t actively pursuing a trade, rumors of his impending departure persist. The latest rumor comes from ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, who recently “revealed” Lillard’s top trade destination. Appearing on Sirius XM NBA Radio, Stephen A. declared that the...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Perfect USA Team That Would Beat Anyone By Minimum 20 Points

Before the United States lost to France 83-76 on Sunday, the men’s team had not lost an Olympic match since 2004, where the team finished with a bronze medal. Will history repeat itself? That is unknown at the time being, but what we do know is that this USA team is not the best product that could have been put on display.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Magic Johnson Has 1 Star Player In Mind For The Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers were served a first-round exit at the hands of the Phoenix Suns earlier this postseason. And with both LeBron James and Anthony Davis battling injury issues, the 2020 NBA champions certainly weren’t looking capable of making a title-defending run. This loss for LA marked the start...
NBAPosted by
NBA Analysis Network

This Heat-Nuggets trade lands Jimmy Butler in Denver

There are plenty of teams that have had disappointing seasons over the years but this trade includes two in particular. Both the Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets have been unable to get to that NBA championship level and for different reasons. If both sides want to shake things up, this is a trade that could accomplish that goal.
Ohio StatePosted by
The Spun

Breaking: Ohio State Loses Commitment From 5-Star Recruit

Ohio State‘s football program has lost a commitment from one of the top recruits in the 2022 class. Jaheim Singletary, the No. 14 overall recruit in the 2022 class per 247Sports’ Composite Rankings, has officially de-committed from the Buckeyes. The No. 5 cornerback in the ’22 class announced his decision...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Michael Jordan And Shaquille O'Neal Are The Only Players Who Have 3 Championships And 3 Finals MVPs In A Row

Michael Jordan and Shaquille O’Neal are regarded as two of the greatest players to have ever lived and occupied the top-10 all-time list for the majority of fans and pundits. While each player had different playing styles, they were dominant in their respective eras and hold an achievement that isn’t shared with any other player besides them. Jordan and O’Neal are the only two players in NBA history with 3 championships and 3 straight Finals MVPs to their resumes.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Report: The controversial reason Bucks let P.J. Tucker walk to Heat

The Milwaukee Bucks just won the NBA title, but they also just lost a key piece in free agency with P.J. Tucker joining the rival Miami Heat on a two-year, $15 million deal. Tucker seemed to be a bit blindsided by the Bucks not making a stronger effort to bring him back in an emotional message put on social media Monday night.
NBACBS Sports

LiAngelo Ball, brother of Lonzo and LaMelo Ball, expected to sign with Hornets for Summer League, per report

LiAngelo Ball, brother of Lonzo and LaMelo Ball, is expected to sign with the Charlotte Hornets for the NBA's upcoming summer league in Las Vegas, according to Sports Illustrated's Rod Boone. LiAngelo is the middle brother in the Ball family, and thus far, is the least accomplished on the basketball court. While Lonzo and LaMelo were top draft picks, LiAngelo has not yet played in an NBA game.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: Damian Lillard Wants Draymond Green On The Portland Trail Blazers

During his time with the Golden State Warriors, Draymond Green has established himself as one of the premier defenders in the game, and his passing skill is fairly good as well. While he does have his scoring woes, he has a reputation across the league as one of the best complementary players next when you have an offensive superstar such as Stephen Curry.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

JJ Redick Says Kevin Durant Is The Best Player In The NBA: "He Doesn’t Count! He’s A Cheat Code And There’s No One On Planet Earth That Can Do What He Does As Efficiently As He Does It."

Kevin Durant has had a good year in terms of basketball, bouncing back from an Achilles injury suffered during his time with the Golden State Warriors. During the 2020-21 NBA season with the Brooklyn Nets, Kevin Durant averaged 26.9 PPG, 7.1 RPG, and 5.6 APG, and later led Team USA to the gold medal in the Olympics. His performances this season have reminded the world that he is a top-tier superstar, and he has a very good claim to being the best player in the world.
NBAhotnewhiphop.com

Patrick Beverley Gets Traded... Again

Patrick Beverley was excited to learn that he was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies, embracing their "Grit & Grind" culture on Monday. On Tuesday morning though, he found out that he was being traded again, and this time, he's packing his bags and moving to Minnesota. According to ESPN NBA...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Notre Dame Schedule News

This season, Notre Dame football returns to independence after joining the ACC for the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign. A challenging schedule awaits the Fighting Irish. Brian Kelly’s team, which is ranked ninth in the preseason AP Poll, has four games scheduled against top-15 opponents. They’ll face No. 8 Cincinnati, No. 10 North Carolina, No. 12 Wisconsin and No. 15 USC.

Comments / 0

Community Policy