Seventy-five years ago, President Harry Truman merged the General Land Office and the Grazing Service to form the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), the primary manager of our nation’s public lands. Here in Nevada — where the agency manages over 60 percent of the state’s land — the decisions made by that agency in those seventy-five years have played an important role in shaping our state’s economy and outdoor identity. Unfortunately, because of the outdated federal oil and gas program, which is older than the agency itself, these public lands are at risk; but leaders in the Biden administration are working to fix this.