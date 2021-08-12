Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portland, OR

Two men killed in NE Portland shooting identified as cousins

By FOX 12 Staff
kptv.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police have identified the two men who were killed in a shooting in the Madison South neighborhood early Tuesday morning. Officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 3600 block of Northeast 82nd Avenue at about 5:19 a.m. Two people died at the scene. On Wednesday, police identified the victims as David Turner, 45, and Odion Turner, 42. Police said David and Odion were cousins. Both men died from gunshot wounds and their deaths were ruled homicides.

www.kptv.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Portland Police#Ne Portland
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Tropical Storm Fred bears down on Florida, shutting schools

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Fred picked up speed and strength early on Monday as it bore down on the Florida Panhandle, prompting some schools in the western part of the state to cancel classes and after-school activities. The storm was about 80 miles (130 km) southwest of Apalachicola...
CarsPosted by
The Hill

Federal regulators investigating Tesla Autopilot crashes

The U.S. government has opened a formal investigation into Tesla’s partially automated Autopilot system after a series of crashes with emergency vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Monday in an advisory announcing the probe that it identified 11 instances since 2018 of Teslas hitting parked vehicles with flashing lights, flares, an illuminated arrow board or road cones.
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

Even Biden allies question execution of Afghanistan withdrawal

WASHINGTON — Under withering criticism from Republicans and some in his own party, President Joe Biden clarified Monday what he has been reluctant to articulate about the end of the U.S. war in Afghanistan: He's much more concerned about the blood and treasure of his own country. "I will not...

Comments / 0

Community Policy