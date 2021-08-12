Two men killed in NE Portland shooting identified as cousins

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police have identified the two men who were killed in a shooting in the Madison South neighborhood early Tuesday morning. Officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 3600 block of Northeast 82nd Avenue at about 5:19 a.m. Two people died at the scene. On Wednesday, police identified the victims as David Turner, 45, and Odion Turner, 42. Police said David and Odion were cousins. Both men died from gunshot wounds and their deaths were ruled homicides.