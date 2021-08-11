Calling all sunflower fans: Free weekend harvest hoping to shine light on mental wellness
A cut-your-own sunflower event will take place this weekend in a field of flowers on the campus of Winchester Medical Center. The sunflowers, planted by the WMC Morale and Welfare Committee, are in full bloom behind the Wellness & Fitness Center, and Valley Health invites its staff and community members to stop by from 4-8 p.m. Friday 4-7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday to cut flowers to bring home.www.nvdaily.com
