CLEVELAND, OH - The Cleveland Museum of Art is accepting applications for Digital Project Intern. The department of Digital Innovation and Technology Services is looking for a student with proficiency in technology. This part-time job is looking for someone who is a 3rd or 4th-year undergraduate student with experience in computer science, UX/HCI, or Art History. Digital Project Interns will collaborate with museum staff for digital projects at the museum, including documentation, QA tasks related to the installation of Revealing Krishna, administrative work on the museum's website redesign project, and update the ongoing interactive digital project museum's ArtLens Gallery.