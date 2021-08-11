Cancel
Smart Ports Market Report 2021: Market is Anticipated to Reach $5.1 billion by 2026 from $1.7 Billion in 2021

Las Vegas Herald
 6 days ago

According to the new market research report "Smart Ports Market by Technology (IoT, Blockchain, Process Automation, Artificial Intelligence (AI)), Elements (Terminal Automation, PCS, Smart Port Infrastructure), Throughput Capacity, Port Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026″, The smart ports market is estimated to grow from USD 1.7 billion in 2021 to USD 5.1 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 23.9% during the forecast period. Growing need to reduce carbon emissions from the maritime industry and the growing adoption of Industry 4.0 to enhance port efficiency are the key factors driving the growth of the smart ports market. Growing adoption of big data, IoT, blockchain, artificial intelligence, and digital twin to increase the operational efficiency of ports is expected to offer profitable opportunities for the smart ports market during the forecast period.

