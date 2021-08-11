Basketball tournament to aid abused children

Proceeds from Saturday’s Hoops and Heroes basketball tournament will directly help children who are victims of crimes. “The money goes to support abused children in Boone County,” Kristi Reynolds, director of Sylvia’s Child Advocacy Center trauma services. “It can help pay for therapy or co-pays for children to receive treatment, and also food, clothing, shelter, transportation, anything a child who is experiencing abuse or their family need so we can get them out of their abusive situation.”