Back when Rob Valentino first took charge of Atlanta United from Gabriel Heinze, the Five Stripes were at one of its lowest points ever. Winless in months and playing out boring and predictable losses or draws week after week, Heinze’s successor could only go upwards. And to his immense credit, Valentino has done exactly that. In the 35-year-old’s six games in charge, Atlanta has picked up two wins (as many as Heinze did in his entire Atlanta career) and climbed back into playoff contention. Coming into Wednesday night’s meeting with last-place Toronto FC, Atlanta is a mere five points short of the red line and riding its first winning streak of the year thanks to victories over Columbus and LAFC in back-to-back weeks. The Five Stripes are embarking upon a home-heavy stretch of schedule and have the opportunity to make a serious run up the standings.