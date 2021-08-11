JOC members OK health, safety plan
Members of the Huntingdon County Career and Technology Center Joint Operating Committee approved a health and safety plan for the 2021 school year. As part of this plan, as of now, masks are optional in the building; however, if the county is found to be in the substantial or high range of spread of COVID-19, as determined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as the state Department of Health, executive director Tony Payne said that could change.www.huntingdondailynews.com
