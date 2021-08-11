Cancel
New Nightmare Before Christmas Figure Drop From Diamond This Week

By Tyler Roberts
bleedingcool.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDiamond Select Toys has revealed that their The Nightmare Before Christmas Series 10 figures will be hitting local comic shops this week. There are four packs in total getting released, starting with Mr. Hyde with Corpse Dad, Corpse Mom with Duck Gift, and Mrs. Claus with a Choir Elf. Each of these is loaded with that classic Tim Burton animated detail as well as some fun accessories. The fun doesn't t end there as Diamond Select also has their exclusive Halloween Town Creature with Cyclops 2-pack. Each character is designed just like their film's depiction giving Disney fans a truly horrific collection to build up their own Halloween Town collection. Each Diamond Select Series 10 figure 2-pack will be priced at $29.99 and can be found locally this week. Pre-orders for this wave are still online so be sure to get them here if no local shops are around you. This is Halloween; this is Halloween.

