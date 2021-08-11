New Nightmare Before Christmas Figure Drop From Diamond This Week

Marvel Studios dives into the multiverse with their newest Disney+ series, What If…? after the events of Loki. The first episode kicked off last week, giving us one hell of a series opener with the birth of Captain Carter. The story shows off "What If" Steve Rogers never became Captain America, and someone else had to take up with a mantle. When the universe needs a hero, it makes one, giving Peggy Carter to chance to step into the role. After the first episode, many fans might want to bless their collections with some What If…? items, and we have you covered. Starting us off first is Funko, who has a nice set of Carter Pop Vinyls with a standard, GameStop exclusive, 6" Hydra Stomper, and an Amazon exclusive Hydra Stomper/Captain Carter. These small figures are packed with detail, color, and a price just right that you won't want to take advantage of here and here.