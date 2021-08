NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING AND SPECIAL BOARD MEETING ON LOCAL LAW 2021-1 REGULATION OF PARKING OF MOTOR VEHICLES ON PUBLIC PLACES. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on Tuesday August 10, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. the Alfred Village Board of Trustees will hold a public hearing followed by a special board meeting on Local Law 2021-1 Regulation of Parking of Motor Vehicles on Public Places. Local Law 2021-1 will cover paid parking hours, meter-less parking, adding free 15 minutes parking spaces for errand running, and enacting permit parking, only for weekdays on the north side of Church Street. Local Law 2021-1 Regulation of Parking of Motor Vehicles on Public Places will be posted on the Village website and available in the Village Hall lobby for review.