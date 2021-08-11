LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Supporting Lockhart in House of Delegates race

For someone who is always talking about protecting the vote, Del. John McGuire certainly has a strange way of going about it, having voted no on no-excuse absentee voting (HB 1) and same-day voter registration (HB 201) in 2020, and following up in 2021 with these no’s: The Virginia Voting Rights Act (SB 1395), ballot drop boxes and pre-paid postage for vote-by-mail (HB 1888), and automatic restoration of rights for people who have served their time (SJ 272).