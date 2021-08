I have no idea what Nelson Knapke’s prospects are as a future football player, or what his interests are in a future career, but right here, right now, I would like to offer him a lifetime internship at Strange Brew as my in-house hype man. I mean how can you not get jacked up after watching that. EVERY crew/team needs a hype man like this. This is the type of guy who is going to get the whole team to outperform expectations. Sam Kale, who might not even be a running back, is liable to run for 300 yards on opening night after hearing this speech. Nelson, I can only offer you some expired Kohl’s Cash and Brat Days tickets, but just know that no matter what happens to you in life, you always have an (unpaid) job here.