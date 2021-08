At its board meeting on Aug. 10, the Mitchell County Board of Supervisors debated a proposal for an E911 fiber project under the American Rescue Plan Act for $7,123. “The project’s really straightforward,” said Casey Ketelsen, Mitchell County Information Technology Director. He added that the Mitchell County Sheriff’s Department had been wanting to begin the project for several years. “So this is kind of opening up the door… [with] funding to get it done.