Mary Lee Morton, age 92, a resident of Manassas, VA passed away on August 4, 2021 at Inova Fairfax, Falls Church. She was a longtime Live in Housekeeper for The Paulson's. A longtime member of 1st Baptist Church. She was predeceased by a son, Charles Morton, a brother, Norman Williams, brother, Wallace Williams, brother, Robert Morton, a twin sister, Mary Ella Morton, a brother, LeRoy Williams and a daughter-in-law, Marion C. Morton. Her surviving children, Lawrence Morton and his wife, Betty of Manassas, Clarence Morton and his wife, Deborah, Martha Campbell and Nancy Morton all of Warrenton, a daughter-in-law, Jacquelyn Morton; A sister-in-law Helen Williams of Alexandria, VA; nine grandchildren, Carolyn, Christal, Richard, Shamika, Michael, Talttha, Latasha, Tonia and LeRoy; twenty great-grandchildren and nine great-great grandchildren; a very special niece, Gloria General.