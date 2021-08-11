Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Warrenton, VA

Mary Lee Morton

Fauquier Times-Democrat
 7 days ago

Mary Lee Morton, age 92, a resident of Manassas, VA passed away on August 4, 2021 at Inova Fairfax, Falls Church. She was a longtime Live in Housekeeper for The Paulson's. A longtime member of 1st Baptist Church. She was predeceased by a son, Charles Morton, a brother, Norman Williams, brother, Wallace Williams, brother, Robert Morton, a twin sister, Mary Ella Morton, a brother, LeRoy Williams and a daughter-in-law, Marion C. Morton. Her surviving children, Lawrence Morton and his wife, Betty of Manassas, Clarence Morton and his wife, Deborah, Martha Campbell and Nancy Morton all of Warrenton, a daughter-in-law, Jacquelyn Morton; A sister-in-law Helen Williams of Alexandria, VA; nine grandchildren, Carolyn, Christal, Richard, Shamika, Michael, Talttha, Latasha, Tonia and LeRoy; twenty great-grandchildren and nine great-great grandchildren; a very special niece, Gloria General.

www.fauquier.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Warrenton, VA
Local
Virginia Obituaries
City
Manassas, VA
Warrenton, VA
Obituaries
Manassas, VA
Obituaries
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wallace Williams
Person
Deborah
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inova Fairfax#Falls Church#1st Baptist Church#Faith Christian Church
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
WorldCNN

The latest on Afghanistan as Taliban take charge

EU and US are "deeply worried about Afghan women and girls" The European Union, the United States and other nations said Wednesday in a joint statement they are "deeply worried about Afghan women and girls, their rights to education, work and freedom of movement." "We call on those in positions...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Pence slams Biden over 'disasterous' Afghanistan withdrawal

"The Biden administration’s disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan is a foreign-policy humiliation unlike anything our country has endured since the Iran hostage crisis," Pence wrote in an op-ed published by The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday. Pence cited Biden's July remarks that the "Taliban overrunning everything and owning the whole country...

Comments / 0

Community Policy