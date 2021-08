Atlanta will deploy Joc Pederson and Kevan Smith versus left-hander Wade LeBlanc, who gets the start for St. Louis. Pederson came through with a huge RBI double on Wednesday, which gave the Braves enough insurance to salt away a 7-4 victory. It is curious that Guillermo Heredia would not start this game, as he owns a homer against LeBlanc in his career and plays superior defense in center field. Nonetheless, the Braves will give Pederson a chance to continue his solid work against the Cardinals. Smith draws the start over Vogt, but his days may be numbered as Travis d’Arnaud is nearing a return. Here is the full lineup: