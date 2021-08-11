Fiction book review – Cimarron

The fall book season will be packed with new works by such high-profile authors as Jonathan Franzen, Sally Rooney and Colson Whitehead. This combination of book cover images shows cover art for upcoming releases, top row from left, "The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story" by Nikole Hannah-Jones, releasing Nov. 16 (One World), "Crossroads," a novel by Jonathan Franzen releasing on Oct. 5. (Farrar, Straus and Giroux), "Wish You Were Here," a novel by Jodi Picoult, releasing Nov. 30. (Ballantine), "Beautiful World, Where Are You," a novel by Sally Rooney, releasing Sept. 7. (Farrar, Straus and Giroux), and "Harlem Shuffle" by Colson Whitehead, releasing Sept. 14. (Doubleday), middle row from left, "Call Us What We Carry," poems by Amanda Gorman, releasing Dec. 7. (Viking Books), "Winter Recipes from the Collective: Poems" by Louise Glück, releasing Oct. 20. (Farrar, Straus and Giroux), "Silverview," a novel by John le Carré, releasing Oct. 12. (Viking), "Chronicles from the Land of the Happiest People on Earth," a novel by Wole Soyinka, releasing Sept. 28. (Pantheon), and "The Lincoln Highway," a novel by Amor Towles releasing Oct. 5. (Viking), bottom row from left, "All About Me: My Remarkable Life in Show Business" by Mel Brooks. The book will be released on Nov. 30. (Ballantine), "Going There," a memoir by Katie Couric, releasing Oct. 26. ( Little, Brown and Company), "Act Like You Got Some Sense: And Other Things My Daughters Taught Me," a memoir by Janie Foxx, releasing Oct. 19. (Grand Central Publishing), "The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music" by Dave Grohl. (Dey Street Books) and "Dwyane," a memoir by Dwyane Wade, releasing on Nov. 16. (William Morrow). (AP Photo) The Associated Press.