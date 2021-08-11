Cancel
Duncanville, TX

Mosquito Spraying Scheduled for August 12 and 13

DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 7 days ago
The City of Duncanville, at the recommendation and in cooperation with Dallas County Health and Human Services (DCHHS), will be conducting ground spraying against mosquitoes on Thursday, August 12 and Friday, August 13, between the hours of 9:00 PM and 5:00 AM, weather permitting. The spraying is being conducted in response to the detection of West Nile Virus in one mosquito trap within the 75116 zip code. If the weather prohibits spraying on Thursday night, spraying will be conducted on Friday and Saturday nights. Spraying will be performed in targeted areas within the City of Duncanville.

