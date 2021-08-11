Fauquier schools to open Wednesday with masks optional for all

COLUMBUS — Gov. Mike DeWine pleaded Tuesday with schools to establish masking requirements in their classrooms as the number of Ohioans newly infected with coronavirus again climbed above the 3,000 threshold.“To all those who are making decisions right now about our schools, if you're not requiring masks, please, please, please think about this action,” he said. “At the very least, consider doing it for the next few weeks when we know the virus spread level will be very high. We can always go back to no masks once the virus spread is reduced.”And if school officials don't require masks, parents...