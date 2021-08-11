Cancel
Fauquier schools to open Wednesday with masks optional for all

By Coy Ferrell, Robin Earl Times Staff Writers
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article has been updated throughout to reflect comments expressed at the Aug. 9 Fauquier County School Board meeting. Fauquier County Public Schools will not require masks for students, staff members or visitors in any circumstances, according to a policy document presented at Monday evening’s school board meeting. More than a dozen citizens spoke during citizens’ time; most agreed with the school board’s decision.

Ralph Northam
Health
Education
Politics
Public Health
Iowa Stateourquadcities.com

Concerned parent petitions for optional all-mask classrooms

A mother in Bettendorf is advocating for parents to have the option for their students to be placed in a mask-required classroom for the upcoming fall semester. The state of Iowa currently does not allow schools to enforce mask mandate policies for students. With cases of COVID-19 and the delta variant, in particular, continuing to spread across the Quad Cities, parents worry about their children going back into the classroom surrounded by unvaccinated and potentially unmasked students.
Georgia Staterockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Newton County School System releases Georgia Milestone results

COVINGTON - The Georgia Milestones test scores were released Aug. 16 for Newton County Schools and the state. These scores should be interpreted in context due to the COVID-19 pandemic and differences in participation. The Georgia Department of Education is encouraging educators, parents, and communities to remember that the Georgia...
Louisville, KYWave 3

Optional weekly COVID testing at all JCPS schools

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools students can now get off the bus, and get tested for COVID -19 before their school day starts. Testing is available at all schools, and parents can decide whether their children are tested. Those sitting behind and standing in front of school...
Hawaii Statestaradvertiser.com

Department of Health maintains Hawaii schools are safe

State schools interim Superintendent Keith Hayashi on Wednesday insisted that schools remain a safe environment for students and staff despite the COVID-19 safety concerns expressed by the Hawaii State Teachers Association. In a statement, Hayashi said the schools are doing everything within their control to implement strategies set by the...
Scituate, MAWicked Local

Scituate School Committee to review school masks options

The Scituate School Committee will review two options outlining mask protocols and will then determine whether students will be required to wear masks to school when classes begin on September 8. During the committee’s Aug. 16 meeting, Superintendent Bill Burkhead gave a presentation addressing the options, and the goals of...
EducationPosted by
The Toledo Blade

Governor pleads with schools to require masks in classroom

COLUMBUS — Gov. Mike DeWine pleaded Tuesday with schools to establish masking requirements in their classrooms as the number of Ohioans newly infected with coronavirus again climbed above the 3,000 threshold.“To all those who are making decisions right now about our schools, if you're not requiring masks, please, please, please think about this action,” he said. “At the very least, consider doing it for the next few weeks when we know the virus spread level will be very high. We can always go back to no masks once the virus spread is reduced.”And if school officials don't require masks, parents...
Jackson, OHvintonjacksoncourier.com

Back-To-School: Masks — required or optional?

As children head back to the classroom today and tomorrow in Jackson County, masking for students looks different depending on which school district your child attends. The first day of school for Jackson City Schools, and Oak Hill Union Local Schools will be Wednesday, Aug. 18, while Wellston City Schools return on Thursday, Aug. 19.
Morgantown, WVpotomacstatecollege.edu

WVU to temporarily reinstate mask requirement in classrooms, labs across all campuses (Testing information specific to Potomac State College included)

West Virginia University is temporarily revising its masking guidelines. Beginning Wednesday, Aug. 18, and for the next 30 days, masks will be required for all those in classrooms, teaching and research labs on all campuses - regardless of vaccination status. In line with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control...
Delta, OHwtuz.com

School Year Being Threatened by Delta Variant

Nick McWilliams reporting – With data showing the Delta variant of COVID-19 showing an increased infect on younger populations, a standard school year is being threatened. According to Governor Mike DeWine during an update, since last addressing the state some 10 days ago, the surge of the Delta variant has shifted dramatically, with over 3,000 new cases reported Tuesday, the highest total since February.
Houston, TXcw39.com

BACK TO SCHOOL: Katy ISD looking for a plan for masks for 2021-2022 school year

HOUSTON (CW39) – Officials in the Katy Independent School District are searching for guidance when its comes to mask mandates and keeping students safe. Katy ISD received notice of Fort Bend and Harris counties public health orders requiring universal masking for students, staff and visitors in sch ool buildings for the 2021-2022 school year. However, Governor Abbotts Executive Order GA-38 currently prohibits public entities from issuing such mask mandates.
Granbury, TXHood County News

Masks will be optional in GISD as school starts tomorrow

Parents and students need to be aware of a few changes with the start of the school tomorrow in the Granbury ISD, and the district has been sending out quick message reminders. COVID-19 MESSAGES. Masks and face coverings are optional, as are COVID-19 vaccinations, and school nurses can provide a...
Springfield, MAwesternmassnews.com

Masks optional at Diocese of Springfield Schools

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Catholic Diocese of Springfield announced Monday that face coverings at diocesan schools will be optional when the school year begins in the weeks ahead, as many public school districts are still debating the mask issue. “Yeah, it's really the right thing, because we had a...

