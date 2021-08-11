Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Beshear COVID-19 video 8/11/21

mayfield-messenger.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernor calls on Kentuckians to take action as COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to climb. “We’re having another alarming day in our battle against COVID-19, as cases, hospitalizations and now deaths continue to escalate because of the delta variant,” Gov. Andy Beshear said.

www.mayfield-messenger.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Beshear
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Educationmayfield-messenger.com

KBOE votes on masks

Watch the Kentucky Board of Education hold a special meeting to discuss implementing a 270 day mask mandate in public schools. This mandate would exceed Gov. Andy Beshear's mandate, which will only last 30 days.
Public HealthInternational Business Times

GOP Politicians Who Oppose Mask, Vaccine Mandates Test Positive For COVID-19

Several Republican politicians who opposed mask and vaccine mandates have tested positive for COVID-19. Gov. Greg Abbott, R-TX, tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Tuesday. The governor, who has been fully vaccinated against the virus, is not experiencing any symptoms, his office said in a statement. "Governor Greg Abbott...
NFLPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Republican governor signs ‘medical freedom’ law preventing COVID-19 vaccine mandates

New Hampshire residents will not be forced to receive a coronavirus vaccination despite other states and businesses requiring one. “Every person has the natural, essential, and inherent right to bodily integrity, free from any threat or compulsion by the government to accept an immunization,” according to a new bill that Republican Gov. Chris Sununu signed into law this week.
Marshall County, KYmayfield-messenger.com

Mask mandate controversy

Marshall County School Board meeting to potentially override governors mask mandate. "We have sought legal counsel regarding the governor's mask mandate and have learned that through House Bill 1 we are able to create our own plan outside the mandate," a letter from the superintendent says.
POTUSWashington Post

The rebellion against pro-Trump, anti-mask GOP governors is gaining steam

Let’s state this up front: GOP governors are not required by some higher Trumpian law to use official powers to actively thwart efforts to fight the spread of the coronavirus. Some are choosing not to do that: In South Dakota, the governor left decisions about mask mandates to local officials, and in Arkansas the governor admitted that an earlier ban on them was an “error.”
Massachusetts Statewrsi.com

COVID-19 News for Western Mass 8-5-21

(Undated) -Staff members in Massachusetts skilled nursing facilities will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The Baker Administration has announced that long-term care staff and employees must have their first vaccine dose by September 1, and be fully vaccinated by the first day of October. The Mass. Nurses Association opposes the new policy, but did issue a statement saying they recommend its member nurses do get the vaccine if they haven’t already.
Educationmayfield-messenger.com

GOP panel repudiates school mask mandate

KBE mask regulation will stay in place after republican lawmakers sent the policy to Beshear's desk for review. The state school board recently voted that most students and adults must wear masks inside school buildings for the next 270 days.
Texas StatePosted by
The Week

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has tested positive for COVID-19

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) has tested positive for COVID-19, his office revealed on Tuesday. Abbott is fully vaccinated and "currently experiencing no symptoms," per a statement from Communications Director Mark Miner. "Governor Greg Abbott today tested positive for the COVID-19 virus," said Miner. "The governor has been testing daily,...
BusinessPosted by
CBS Detroit

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming?

) — Many Americans have relied on stimulus checks to get through COVID. The pandemic continues 17 months after the economy initially shut down, with the Delta variant driving up case numbers among the unvaccinated. The rise comes amidst an improving economic conditions and could slow the recovery. Meanwhile, some people are still waiting for their recovery to start. Unemployment exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with job opportunities widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus is scheduled to end on Labor Day, and about half of all states have already ended it (or attempted to). Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would certainly help those in need. But can we expect more help from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in 2021?
Congress & Courtsthefreshtoast.com

Democrats Have A Year To Legalize Marijuana Nationwide

Chuck Schumer’s dream of advancing nationwide cannabis reform must come now, or else it might not get another chance. Democrats are on borrowed time with respect to their control of Congress, which means they either must work extra hard to ensure the votes necessary to stay in power, or beg, borrow, steal, and call in every favor to see that the party’s agenda is well-served before they are snuffed out by Republicans.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

The Biden agenda is based on one big myth

At the heart of President Biden ’s plan to create the biggest welfare state in American history is the idea that many families are struggling financially. The way the story goes, everything from a minimum wage hike to a much larger child tax credit to free child care and community college will help the tens of millions of families who are falling behind.
U.S. Politicskychamberbottomline.com

Additional unemployment payments from the federal government ending soon

Kentuckians eligible to receive unemployment benefits will stop seeing an extra $300 on their weekly unemployment insurance payments in the coming weeks. September 6 will mark the end of those additional payments through the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC). The program has been in place since March 2020. Several states have already ended the benefits.

Comments / 0

Community Policy