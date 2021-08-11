Clarinda Council approves water quality project
(Clarinda) — The city of Clarinda is taking advantage of a state program to improve water quality in the community. Meeting in regular session Wednesday, the Clarinda City Council approved a task order with Fox Engineering for a sponsored water improvement project. Fox Engineering Project Manager Steve Soupir says the project will use around $1.2 million in funding through a program related to the city’s new wastewater treatment facility.www.kmaland.com
