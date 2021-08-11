Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clarinda, IA

Clarinda Council approves water quality project

By Ryan Matheny
kmaland.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Clarinda) — The city of Clarinda is taking advantage of a state program to improve water quality in the community. Meeting in regular session Wednesday, the Clarinda City Council approved a task order with Fox Engineering for a sponsored water improvement project. Fox Engineering Project Manager Steve Soupir says the project will use around $1.2 million in funding through a program related to the city’s new wastewater treatment facility.

www.kmaland.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, IA
Local
Iowa Government
State
Washington State
Clarinda, IA
Government
City
Clarinda, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Quality#Water Treatment#Ground Water#Clarinda Council#The Clarinda City Council#Fox Engineering Project#Clean Water Srf#The State Revolving Fund
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
EPA
Related
WorldPosted by
CNN

The latest on Afghanistan as Taliban take charge

From Nicola Ruotolo in Rome and Sharon Braithwaite in London. The first flight of the "air bridge" created by Italy to evacuate Afghan aides and their families will land Wednesday at Rome Fiumicino airport, Italy, the Defense Ministry said in a press release, adding that 85 Afghan nationals are on board.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

School districts impose mask mandates, defying GOP governors

School districts at the epicenter of a summer surge in coronavirus cases are ordering students and staff to wear masks to stem the pandemic’s spread, in open defiance of Republican governors who have attempted to bar them from imposing new restrictions. Districts in Florida, Texas, Oklahoma and Arizona are among...
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

New Zealand becomes latest country to confirm Delta outbreak

CNN — New Zealand’s first community Covid-19 case in six months is the Delta variant – and genome sequencing shows that it’s linked to the growing outbreak in neighboring Australia, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said. The country of five million people went into a nationwide lockdown late Tuesday night, hours...
NFLPosted by
CBS News

Las Vegas Raiders to make fans to prove they've been vaccinated

Large events held in Nevada can add themselves to the growing number of places in the U.S. where people in crowds are asked to prove they have been inoculated against COVID-19, the governor said Monday. Hours after the announcement, the Las Vegas Raiders went public with a plan made possible...

Comments / 0

Community Policy