Cooling centers open doors as another heat wave hits Northwest

Missoulians cool off in the Bitterroot River as temperatures crested 100 degrees Fahrenheit in Missoula, Montana, on June 30, 2021. The Pacific Northwest is bracing for another major, multiday heat wave in mid-August 2021 just a month after temperatures soared as high as 116 F in a record-shattering heat event that killed scores of the most vulnerable across the region. (Tommy Martino, Associated Press) PORTLAND, Ore. — People streamed into cooling centers and misting stations Wednesday as the Pacific Northwest began sweltering under another major, multiday heat wave just over a month after record-shattering hot weather killed hundreds of the region's most vulnerable people.